3,646 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.20 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.