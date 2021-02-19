35,000 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 73.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,922,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Rambus by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Rambus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

