$32.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post sales of $32.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.71 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $31.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $140.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.49 billion to $146.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.89 billion to $156.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

NYSE:F opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of -285.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

