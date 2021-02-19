2,817,103 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,817,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,682,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PING opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.57, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PING shares. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

