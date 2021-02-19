26,978 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.