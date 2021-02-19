2,655 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

