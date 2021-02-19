26 Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 24th

26 Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 24th. 26 Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ADERU opened at $10.66 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

