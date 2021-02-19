$223.43 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report sales of $223.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.08 million and the lowest is $220.52 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $870.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $873.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. 7,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,043. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

