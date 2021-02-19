216,300 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 216,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $86.38 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.