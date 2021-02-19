$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,546. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

