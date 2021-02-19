$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 339.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 1,612,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

