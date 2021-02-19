$195.38 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce $195.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.70 million to $197.50 million. Funko posted sales of $213.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $616.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $623.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $735.23 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $755.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 7,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $667.82 million, a P/E ratio of -48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

