$175.64 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $175.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $679.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $755.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $710.65 million, with estimates ranging from $629.52 million to $795.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

AIRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 763,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

