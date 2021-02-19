1,747,803 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,747,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,703,000. The Charles Schwab comprises about 3.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,302 shares of company stock worth $87,749,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

