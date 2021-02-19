16,913 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

CS stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

