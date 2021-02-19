15,221 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $249,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

