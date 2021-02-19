1,451 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.19. 54,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $494.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

