13,183 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.