1,295 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of URI stock opened at $274.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $293.47. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

