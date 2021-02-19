1,235 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $206.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

