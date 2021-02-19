1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €21.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.51 ($31.19).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

DRI opened at €23.36 ($27.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.97. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.