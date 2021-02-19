$115.31 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post sales of $115.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.88 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $442.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 50,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a P/E ratio of 26.07. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.