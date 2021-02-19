11,472 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.04 on Friday, reaching $601.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $372.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

