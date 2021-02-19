10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.59 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $186.37 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,825,360.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.36.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

