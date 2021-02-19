10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $186.37 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day moving average is $152.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

