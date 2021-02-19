1,091 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $31.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.69. 92,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.35. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $321.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.76. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

