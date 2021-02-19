$1.38 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. 663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,822. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

