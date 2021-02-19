$1.29 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.15. CarMax posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax stock opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

