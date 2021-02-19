$0.89 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

