$0.77 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VEREIT.

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 1,856,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

