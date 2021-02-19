$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Silgan posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 5,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,735. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

