$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 210,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,863. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $510.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

