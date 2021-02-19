$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. Graco reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

