$0.43 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,368. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

