-$0.10 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conformis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

CFMS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

