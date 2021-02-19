-$0.01 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Okta also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.82 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

