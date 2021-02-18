Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.00.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
