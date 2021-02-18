Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

