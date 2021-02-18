Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.20% of Zymeworks worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

ZYME traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

