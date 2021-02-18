Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $258,000 Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.