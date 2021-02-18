Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $205,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

