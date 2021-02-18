Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $200,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tronox were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 245.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $4,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 573.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 457,924 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Tronox stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $19.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

