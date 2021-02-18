Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

