ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett Sells 126,641 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $3,476,770.12.

On Friday, February 5th, Todd Crockett sold 568,845 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $33,021,452.25.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $55.32. 37,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

