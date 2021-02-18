Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.36-4.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average is $161.53. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

