Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.56. 22,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

