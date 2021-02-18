Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.