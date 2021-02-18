Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.