Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2,030.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

