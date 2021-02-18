Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

