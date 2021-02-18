Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 87,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

